Robbie Neilson remains intent on adding to his Heart of Midlothian squad and has played down reports Josh Ginnelly could leave the club.

Attacker Ginnelly, 25, has not yet featured this season.

"Josh has been out injured through pre-season, he's just getting back, he's been in the squad, on the bench," said Neilson.

"In my view, Josh will be a big part of this club going forward. He's a very good player. He's different from what we've got at the moment in that he's got blistering pace. It's about getting him as fit as we can to use him.

"We're still looking, still trying. These things can take a bit of time but there are still a couple of weeks left of the window and I'm sure we'll get the positions filled that we want.

"I don't want to put a number on it but I do think we need a couple of additions, at least.

"We've got a good squad here but with the amount of games we've got coming up - we're back-to-back Thursday-Sunday almost through to December - so we need to make sure we've got the bodies here to sustain that."