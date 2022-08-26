Transfer news: United set to make Gakpo bid
Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder says he is still confident winger Antony, 22, will not be sold to Manchester United despite the latest £76m bid. (Metro), external
United are set to submit a £25m offer for PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23. (Football Insider), external
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid and Spain winger Marco Asensio, 26, for 30m euros (£25.3m). (Telegraph - subscription required), external
United have also held further talks with Newcastle over a loan move for Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, 33, that would include a £5m option to buy. (Mail), external
Meanwhile, the Old Trafford club have made a failed bid for Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard, 26. (L'Equipe - in French), external