Wolves beaten by Levante in feisty friendly

Wolves' second match in as many days ended in defeat by Levante, after a game with plenty of drama.

Roger's opener for the La Liga side was overshadowed by four first-half red cards, which left both sides down to nine men at the break.

Bruno Lage made a number of changes at the break, and despite Yerson Mosquera and Daniel Podence's dismissals, both sides resumed the second half with 11 players.

Levante doubled their lead on the hour mark as Giorgi Kochorashvili's shot from 20 yards found the top corner.

There was an 82nd-minute consolation goal for Wolves as Toti climbed highest in the box to head home from Connor Ronan's corner.