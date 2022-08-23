Rangers news conference key points
As well as addressing Alfredo Morelos' omission from the Rangers squad, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said nothing would make him "prouder" than leading the side into the Champions League group stage
With Wednesday's play-off tie with PSV Eindhoven poised at 2-2, Antonio Colak is expected to lead the line for Rangers and Van Bronckhorst is "very happy" with the striker's performances
PSV had their weekend domestic fixture postponed while Rangers drew 2-2 with Hibernian. Van Bronckhorst said postponing the Hibs game was "not something that we wanted"
Defender Connor Goldson says Rangers "have to be together" if they are to succeed in Eindhoven, adding: "This squad has to be more united than ever because we know it's going to be a massive game for the whole team."