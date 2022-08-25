Ajax are holding out for £84m for winger Antony, who is determined to push through a move to Manchester United. His representatives are staying in England to help get the deal done. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Antony handed in a transfer request on Wednesday in order to make his desire to leave official. (Mirror), external

The Red Devils have held talks with Newcastle United over the signing of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. (Mail), external

The clubs are yet to reach an agreement but United have submitted a loan offer for Dubravka. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea may move for Harry Maguire if they are unable to sign centre-back Wesley Fofana from Leicester. (Evening Standard), external

Everton are in discussions with the Old Trafford club over a move for midfielder James Garner. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey says he rejected the chance to join United after his former boss Erik ten Hag sent him a message. (Voetbal International, via Star), external

