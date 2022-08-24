Analysis: PSV Eindhoven 0-1 Rangers

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has again emphasised his ability to get his team over the line in big games.

That's six two-legged knockout ties under his stewardship where Rangers have emerged victorious. The only blips are the Europa League final - a penalty shootout defeat, and the two league defeats by Celtic last season.

And even then he showed he had learned from those derby losses in the Scottish Cup semi-final when they shut down Celtic well.

The decision to leave Alfredo Morelos at home for the PSV game was huge, and this result means Van Bronckhorst emerges even stronger.

The Dutchman is proving a shrewd tactician and calm, authoritative leader. The results need to keep coming, but the Rangers boss deserves huge credit.