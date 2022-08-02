Transfer news: United in for Sesko as defenders set to leave
Red Bull Salzburg are open to offers in excess of £45m for 19-year-old Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, who is a target for Manchester United, as well as for Chelsea and Newcastle United. (i Sport), external
United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to sell six defenders before the end of the transfer window. (Mail), external
One of those could be centre-back Eric Bailly, who has turned down a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Roma in favour of a move to Sevilla. (Sun), external
Meanwhile, United have held talks with former England midfielder Tom Huddlestone over a player-coach role with their under-21s. (Telegraph - subscription required), external