Leno leaves Arsenal, but will more follow?

George Cummins, BBC Radio 5 Live

It’s set to be a busy month at Arsenal with more outgoings expected following Bernd Leno’s move to Fulham.

Serie A side Monza are interested in signing Pablo Mari and Hector Bellerin’s future remains uncertain with Real Betis intent on bringing the defender back to Seville after a successful loan spell last season.

Lucas Torreira is also surplus to requirements and Ainsley Maitland-Niles' future remains unclear after his loan move to Roma last season.

Arsenal currently have 29 senior players on their books. In January, Mikel Arteta said wants a squad of 25. He said: "If you ask me what I want it’s 22 outfield players and three goalkeepers".

After doing good business in the summer, Arsenal's attention will now shift to moving several players on so Arteta gets his ideal squad before the window closes on 1 September.