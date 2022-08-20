Motherwell 1-0 Livingston: What did the manager say?

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell: "We did okay, we were good, you could see what we were trying to do, but we didn't have enough speed and didn't cause them enough problems.

"But the boys were told at half-time we needed a reaction. Goals change games, but even before the goal I don't think Liam Kelly had a save to make.

"It's a good start. We realised how important it was to win the game, it gives us momentum going into the game against Kilmarnock.

"To get a home win in my first official home game, it's something to be proud of."

