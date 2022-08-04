Azpilicueta relishes 'new project'
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has ended speculation over a possible transfer by committing his future to the club for two more years.
The 32-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.
"It is almost 10 years since I first arrived and joined the club so I really feel the love and I am really excited for the new project we have in our hands," he told the club's website.
New chairman Todd Boehly said he was "thrilled" with the move, adding: "There is still so much to do together."
