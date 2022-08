Brighton have signed Reading full-back Imari Samuels on a contract until June 2024.

The 19-year-old will go into Albion's under-21 squad and is available for the opening game of the Premier League 2 campaign against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Samuels is yet to make a senior appearance but was a regular for the Royals in PL2 last season and represented England on three occasions at youth level.