Chelsea goalscorer Ben Chilwell, speaking to Sky Sports: "The last 20 or 30 minutes were a lot of different emotions! Just happy to get the win.

"I have had to be patient, bide my time and make sure I am training hard to make sure I can come in and make an impact."

On Maxwel Cornet's disallowed goal: "I went over to look at the VAR screen and from my point of view it was a foul - we put ourselves in that position and should have done, it's that bit of luck we got today."