A﻿dam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

L﻿eeds United head coach Jesse Marsch has been speaking to the media before Sunday's home game against Aston Villa.

H﻿ere are the key lines from his news conference:

Midfielder Archie Gray (fractured toe) is out for two weeks. Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) is recovering well but still a long-term absentee. Adam Forshaw (twisted ankle) will miss the game, but everyone else is available.

On Patrick Bamford: "We've managed him well. Its a balance act with him. He's massively important to us."

M﻿arsch was impressed by Rasmus Kristensen's performances for Denmark so there is a decision to be made between him and Luke Ayling at right-back. Left-back Junior Firpo is ready and available after injury, while the American said he has a "big call" to make over centre-back Diego Llorente after a poor display at Brentford.

The Whites boss said he has revised his position over 18-year-old Wilfried Gnonto's readiness for Premier League football and the Italy forward will be in the squad on Sunday.

M﻿arsch said he disagrees with his one-match touchline ban, but added: "I accept and respect the decision so I didn't appeal it."

On links between Victor Orta and the sporting director's job at Chelsea: "I'm not surprised [but] I can unequivocally say he's very happy here and we have an incredible relationship. I hope he stays."

Marsch backed Jack Harrison for a place in England's World Cup squad: "I would urge Gareth [Southgate], if he needs a guy in the squad to do whatever it takes and support the entire team, Jack is that guy. It’s a pleasure to have him here."

F﻿ollow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences