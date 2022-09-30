Marsch on team news, 'big' defensive calls and Orta Chelsea links
- Published
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch has been speaking to the media before Sunday's home game against Aston Villa.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Midfielder Archie Gray (fractured toe) is out for two weeks. Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) is recovering well but still a long-term absentee. Adam Forshaw (twisted ankle) will miss the game, but everyone else is available.
On Patrick Bamford: "We've managed him well. Its a balance act with him. He's massively important to us."
Marsch was impressed by Rasmus Kristensen's performances for Denmark so there is a decision to be made between him and Luke Ayling at right-back. Left-back Junior Firpo is ready and available after injury, while the American said he has a "big call" to make over centre-back Diego Llorente after a poor display at Brentford.
The Whites boss said he has revised his position over 18-year-old Wilfried Gnonto's readiness for Premier League football and the Italy forward will be in the squad on Sunday.
Marsch said he disagrees with his one-match touchline ban, but added: "I accept and respect the decision so I didn't appeal it."
On links between Victor Orta and the sporting director's job at Chelsea: "I'm not surprised [but] I can unequivocally say he's very happy here and we have an incredible relationship. I hope he stays."
Marsch backed Jack Harrison for a place in England's World Cup squad: "I would urge Gareth [Southgate], if he needs a guy in the squad to do whatever it takes and support the entire team, Jack is that guy. It’s a pleasure to have him here."