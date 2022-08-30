Football is a "selfish game" so Willy Boly's actions in pushing for a move from Wolves to Nottingham Forest are justified.

That's the view of West Ham forward Michail Antonio who admits to taking action to engineer a move for himself in the past.

He believes Boly's failure to turn up for last weekend's game against Newcastle is understandable.

"I don't know the facts so I'm just reading into it as a senior player," Antonio told The Footballer's Football Podcast.

"He's not been playing, the window is open for a few more days and he's got interest so he's looking for a move.

"People frown upon it but at the end of the day you have get what you want. Football is a selfish game because you only have a short career.

"Players accept it when others do this because they're doing it for themselves and for their family."

Fellow Premier League striker Callum Wilson agreed, saying: "Players have quite a bit of power. As a player you can understand these actions but you just don't want it to have a negative impact on their current squad.

"As long as you're not being disrespectful to others, I'm happy to leave players to their own devices. It's one of those things in football."

