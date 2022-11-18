Wayne Hennessey says the role of Wales' first-choice goalkeeper is "up for grabs" despite appearing to be in pole position to start in Monday's World Cup opener against the United States.

The 106-cap Hennessey has played only two cup games for Nottingham Forest this season but has been preferred to Danny Ward and Adam Davies for Wales.

Ward is pushing for a recall having kept six clean sheets in his past eight Premier League matches for Leicester.

"We're in good form," said Hennessey.

"That number-one shirt is up for grabs.

"It's a healthy decision, a good decision to have from the manager's point of view. We'll see."