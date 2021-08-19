Liverpool v Burnley: Last time out

Liverpool host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In May, the Reds beat Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor, with Robert Firmino, Nathaniel Phillips and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain giving Jurgen Klopp's side a comfortable victory.

The win, which came just three days after Alisson's extraordinary last-minute goal at West Brom, moved Liverpool above Leicester and up to fourth on goal difference.

Burnley, meanwhile, extended an unwanted club record to 10 consecutive top-flight home league games without a win, dating back to January.