Liverpool v Chelsea: In pictures

Chelsea started positively with a Kai Havertz header making it 1-0 to the Blues after 22 minutes

But the visitors were reduced to 10 men before the break after Reece James handled Sadio Mane's shot on the line

And Mohamed Salah slotted the resulting penalty into the bottom-left corner to make it 1-1

Tensions were high as the half-time whistle blew after Eduoard Mendy and Jordan Henderson clashed following Salah's penalty

Jurgen Klopp's side were left frustrated by a battling second-half performance from the 10 men of Chelsea