Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Dean Smith has spoken to the media before Aston Villa's Premier League opener at Watford and for the first time addressed Manchester City signing their talisman and captain Jack Grealish.

Here are the key lines from the Villa boss:

- It was important for Villa to strengthen their squad depth and, although Grealish was a "big loss", he wanted to add more creativity whether he stayed or left;

- Villa did well out of the transfer. "We made a £100m from a lad who came through the academy and has set a British record," he said;

- On people questioning the club's ambition for selling Grealish, he pointed out that on the same day they announced the signing of Danny Ings;

- He is "spoiled for choice" when it comes to picking a new captain. Smith says he will tell the players who it will be on Friday night and everyone else will find out on Saturday when he names the team.