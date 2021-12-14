Lawro's predictions: Norwich v Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Norwich are another team who have been affected by players testing positive for Covid, and they have a few injury problems too, but I was still impressed with the way they played against Manchester United.

The outcome of this game could come down to how much each team has got left in the tank, because Aston Villa's players also put in a huge effort in their narrow defeat by Liverpool at Anfield.

It is going to be close, but I am going with a home win. I am sure Canaries boss Dean Smith would love to beat Villa after the way his three-year spell there ended, but the reason I am backing Norwich is just down to the way they have improved since he took charge there last month.

Martin's prediction: 0-1

I'm going with Villa here. Norwich played really well against United but they just can't find the back of the net.

