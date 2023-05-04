Former Whites defender Rio Ferdinand believes he "played some of his best football" at Leeds.

The stylish centre-back moved to Elland Road from West Ham in 2000 and, despite spending only two seasons there, he reached the Champions League semi-final in 2001 before joining Manchester United in 2002.

After his controversial move across the Pennines, the former England captain went on to win six league titles and a Champions League at Old Trafford.

This week his achievements have been rewarded with an induction into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

"Leeds is a massive club with a massive fan base and Elland Road is a great place to play, too," he said.

“I became captain, which was huge, because I was so young and we were playing Champions League football so it was a wonderful experience.

"I played some of my best football there and to this day some coaches think I was at my best at Leeds. I’ve maintained contact with a lot of them and there is still a WhatsApp group with the likes of Mark Viduka and Lee Bowyer."

The Premier League Hall of Fame was established in 2021 to honour 'individuals who have an exceptional record of success and have shown significant contribution in the Premier League'.

Ferdinand joins former Leeds player Eric Cantona who was inducted in 2021.