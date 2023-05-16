Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris says he is relishing being back in the fold at Pittodrie after a long injury lay-off.

The 21-year-old made his first appearance back following a hamstring injury in Aberdeen’s 1-0 defeat against Rangers and is determined to play a part in the Dons' remaining league games.

“It was really good to see what the boys have been doing since I’ve been out injured, they’ve been good to watch and I’ve really wanted to be a part of that success so to get back out there felt great even though we didn’t get the win, it was great to be back,” said Morris.

“It was really tough being on the side-lines but I was in the gym working and it was good to get back.

“The training sessions have been tough, especially for the ones who haven’t been playing, we do a bit extra to stay on top of things so when we are needed, we are ready to go."

Morris is also relishing the prospect of featuring against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday, as the sides battle it out for third place.

“I’m really looking forward to it, it’s a massive occasion for us.

“Everyone knows how big it is and I think we’ve prepared well, we know what’s coming.

“We’ve had the backing of the fans all season, so we know we’ll have them and that gives us a massive push so hopefully we just get the job done.”