'Losing has become a habit but the players haven't downed tools'

Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

They say winning is a habit. It seems defeats are getting that way for us too.

This time it was Ross County dishing out the disappointment with a 2-0 loss. A few Livi fans are thinking of the beach already or, even worse, suspecting the players that will be leaving us have chucked it.

I don’t think that for one minute. Captain Nicky Devlin almost threw himself into a goalpost to defend a ball. He was clearly hurt after it too. That’s commitment to the cause, not a sign of someone who is thinking of his next club.

It's even more appreciated by me considering an injury to the captain at this stage could derail his next move. If he’s throwing himself into posts for the cause, I’m sure he’s demanding maximum effort from the other players.

It’s the quirk of the bottom six that the teams below you are fighting for survival and it’s impossible to replicate that fear and drive if you are in relative safety like we are.

Of course, the club and players want more but we’re not in that battle thankfully.

Next up is the El Plastico with Kilmarnock and hopefully we can get back to winning ways.