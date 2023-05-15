Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson says a young Gunners squad can reflect on a "truly extraordinary season" despite their title challenge fading in the final weeks of the campaign.

Having led the table for a lengthy period, Arsenal have taken only nine points from their past seven games, leaving Manchester City requiring one more win to secure another Premier League title.

Wilson told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Our wonderful Arsenal side looked very tired yesterday [in the loss against Brighton]. They ran out of steam.

"For Arsenal to be anywhere near the top with six games to go - obviously the draws cost them badly and then the heavy defeat at Manchester City - I can only applaud what has been a truly extraordinary season.

"I'm disappointed but there's no way I'm going to be anything but grateful that Arsenal are back where they belong in the Champions League and are going to finish second to Manchester City."

Sign up for Arsenal notifications