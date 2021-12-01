Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City: Guardiola reaction

Man City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Sport: "We make an incredible game because I know how good they are. Steven Gerrard is already a great manager. They know exactly what they want to do with a lot of quality.

"I say to the players, they [the injured players] are not here and are not going to help us win. The academy will help us win. When Kevin de Bruyne doesn't play and Phil Foden doesn't play we are not a team to run on the counter attack but that goal was exceptional from Bernardo Silva.

"People can express what they want [towards Jack Grealish]. If they boo it is because they love him so much. I thought a lot of people were clapping. A warm welcome back to this club. He lives this club more than any other. He decided to take the next step to play in Europe."