Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams, speaking to Sky Sports about why the Gunners let their lead slip: "I would have gone for a little more rotation. We’ve depended on Martinelli and Saka for most of the season. They could have given Emile Smith Rowe a bit more air time, just to give them a little bit of a break.

"I’ve been waiting for the errors to come – they weren’t coming. There was a stable back four, the goalkeeper was looking confident, the midfield balance was perfect. I think it’s been lost two, three months ago. I think they’ve run out of steam.

"Arteta has got the most he possibly could out of that group of players. That’s all you can ask from a coach."