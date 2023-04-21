European duo keen on Abada - gossip

Ajax and Benfica are interested in landing winger Liel Abada - whose contract with Celtic expires in 2026 - this summer. (Nicolo Schira via Scottish Sun)

If both Glasgow clubs qualify for the Champions League group stage next season, Uefa's coefficient would rank Rangers above runaway Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic. (Scottish Sun)

Boyhood Celtic fan James McFadden has lifted the lid on the three times he came close to playing for the Hoops, saying the move "didn't feel right". (Scottish Sun)

