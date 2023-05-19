Newcastle v Leicester: Pick of the stats

Eddie Howe has never lost a home Premier League match against Leicester City (W4 D2), winning the past three in a row

  • Newcastle have won their final home league game in seven of the past nine seasons, with the exceptions being consecutive defeats against Liverpool in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

  • Leicester have lost three of their past four Premier League games against Newcastle (W1), more than they had in their previous 10 against them (W8 D0 L2).

  • Leicester have conceded 41 away league goals in the 2022-23 campaign, their most in a season since letting 44 away goals in during the 2010-11 Championship campaign. In a 38-game campaign, it’s the most they’ve shipped since 1914-15 (47).

