What was Bournemouth's most memorable final day?

Tom Jordan, Back of the Net, external

I think 2 May 2015 will undoubtedly go down as one of AFC Bournemouth's greatest days in the club's history, never mind our most memorable final day.

As a club, we had never been in the top flight of English football, but on this day we lifted the Championship title and found ourselves among the elite. A brace from Matt Ritchie either side of a Harry Arter strike resulted in a 3-0 win at Charlton to confirm us as champions and gave us our chance to play in the Premier League for the first time ever.

It was a game, a day and an atmosphere that will never be forgotten within the Bournemouth fanbase - it was nothing short of a sensational climax to the season.