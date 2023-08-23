County's secret weapon...

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has joked he received tactical advice from an unusual source for Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash with Rangers.

"King Charles was up visiting [chairman Roy] MacGregor at Nigg Port, at the Global Energy Group headquarters," Mackay said, speaking to Sky Sports.

"We were invited up, so got to meet him, and he was telling me a few tactics for the weekend."

However, County fans shouldn't expect to see the monarch cheering the team on in Dingwall any time soon.

"I don't think so somehow - I think he's probably slightly busy," Mackay added with a smile.