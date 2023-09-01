We asked who would make your deadline day wish list.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Joshua: The only thing that Spurs need to do is sign a striker as Richarlison will not get you 30 goals a season like Kane could.

Patrick: Ideally, a half-decent striker who can pop a goal in here and there, like Vlahovic. It's unfortunate that Juventus are so against the transfer as it would be of real benefit both teams.

Luca: Simple. In comes Brennan Johnson, out goes Sanchez, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Dier, Lo Celso and Tanganga.

Brian: Would like to see them go for Gift Orban as opposed to Johnson. A dynamic player with the attacking and goalscoring ability we need.

Mark: I think that Eze would be good. But realistically, we need a new striker to either be a Richarlison back-up or a replacement.