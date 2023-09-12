‘Clarke's Scotland transformation a mirror image of his Killie success’

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

After a disappointing couple of results it was perhaps the ideal time for an international break as far as Killie were concerned.

Of course there is no getting away from our famous old club as it's a good Killie man steering our national team to Germany next summer.

His achievement of turning previously average players into stars has been remarkable but any Killie fan will just tell you it's a mirror image of what he achieved at the Theatre of Pies.

I was one of the so-called knowledgeable fans who said you couldn't play Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney in the same team, yet here we are now, with both players outstanding in their respective roles.

It's simply down to a fantastic manager who keeps the instructions simple, instils the players with belief, and now it seems like half the country is trying to fathom if they can squeeze six folk in a wee campervan and head for the Channel Tunnel next June.

This Saturday it's back to reality as Hibs, with new manager Nick Montgomery in place, travel to Rugby Park for what should be an entertaining encounter.

It’s a good game for Killie to get back on track and I'll predict a narrow victory for the famous stripes.