Thud! The worst display of the season left a crater at the Amex as Leeds' recent high-performance level crashed down to earth.

Brighton were allowed to play out from the back as top scorer Patrick Bamford, who is now five games without a goal, was left unusually isolated.

Tyler Roberts isn't scoring or providing enough assists in an extended run in the side. The form of Mateusz Klich - back in from the start - has dropped alarmingly since the beginning of the campaign. And Ezgjan Alioski, excellent against three top sides, lasted only 45 minutes - a reminder why the Whites are looking for a specialist left-back.

It was a disjointed display not explained simply by the absence of the injured Kalvin Phillips.

One supporter told me it was the lowest point since the defeat at Nottingham Forest last year when promotion appeared on the cusp of imploding. Since then, Leeds have been exceptional and a top-half finish is still achievable.

United have been punching above their weight all season. This was a rare occasion when they failed to lay a glove on their opponent.