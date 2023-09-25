Former England and Liverpool striker Natasha Dowie described Manchester City as a "well-oiled machine" on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, following Saturday's 10-man win over Nottingham Forest.

"If it was any other team, they would probably miss Rodri a lot more, but it's Manchester City. They're like a well-oiled machine, aren't they? They lose their best player in De Bruyne and they can carry on.

"Obviously now they've lost Rodri with a red card, but then they've got so many players who can just fill in that space. Of course, for me, he brings something that the other midfield players don't - and he's been such an important player for City, coming up with some important goals over the past year or so.

"He will be missed but it's an opportunity for some of the other players to come in. City are just different, aren't they? Even with 10 players they just made everything look so easy. They're all like mini versions of each other. They're so comfortable on the ball - their movement, freedom and the way they play is special to watch."

The Athletic’s Adam Crafton added: "I think Pep [Guardiola] will be really worried about going to Arsenal without him because clearly the evidence based on selection is that he doesn't trust Kalvin Phillips.

"If he trusted him, he would be playing far more football. Rodri isn't 22 years old, you wouldn't be choosing to play him three times a week the way that City have been over the past year."

