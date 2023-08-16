McAvoy on potential loan signing, Shankland future & Euro tie
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Frankie McAvoy has been speaking to the media before Hearts face Rosenborg in the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier.
Here are the key points from the Jambos head coach:
Hearts are keen to complete a loan deal for Brighton defender Odel Offiah, who would be a "good asset to the squad".
McAvoy is not surprised there is interest in striker Lawrence Shankland, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but insists there has been no contact from any club.
Patience will be required from the team and fans, and managing the emotion of the night will be a key factor, as Hearts bid to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit.
A positive mindset will be required to win the tie after Hearts played "too safe" at times in Trondheim.
Peter Haring is a doubt with ankle injury. Fellow midfielder Beni Baningime is fit again.