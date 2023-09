Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson says he will not be surprised if 31-year-old Mohamed Salah leaves Anfield for Saudi Arabia. Liverpool rejected a £150m bid from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad this month. (Liverpool Echo), external

Meanwhile, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out becoming Germany boss following the sacking of Hansi Flick. German boss Klopp has been in charge at Anfield since 2015. (Sportschau), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column