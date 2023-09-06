Scotland must find 'very best' to surprise South Africa

Former captain Rory Lawson reckons Scotland will need to be "at their very best" to have a chance of upsetting defending champions South Africa at the World Cup.

Scotland open against the Springboks in Marseille on 10 September and Lawson thinks fly-half Finn Russell is the key man for Gregor Townsend's side.

"We live in hope," Lawson told BBC 5 Live. "A lot of people thought we could catch South Africa cold. But that was before they landed in the northern hemisphere, went to Twickenham and stuck a load of points on the mighty All Blacks.

"For me, France and South Africa are the favourites for this tournament.

"But for Scotland, I think what an opportunity to go out there and play the defending champions in the opening match. Just throw everything at them.

"I expect Finn Russell to pull the strings, rally the troops and try to move this enormous South African side around the field, but they'll have to be incredibly good.

"Scotland will have to be at their very best to turn over the world champions. We could do with Russell really turning it on.

"This is an incredibly talented group, with Russell and guys like Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe behind the scrum. They will put fear into any opponent.

"Scotland play a really attractive brand of rugby, but they'll have to get it just right, because, historically, South Africa have suffocated the life out of us."