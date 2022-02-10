Tottenham 2-3 Southampton: Pick of the stats

Having equalised in the 79th minute, Southampton’s win over Tottenham was the latest they had been behind in a Premier League match which they would go on to win since March 2016 against Liverpool (equalised in 83rd minute).

Tottenham suffered their first Premier League home defeat under Antonio Conte, in their sixth match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium under the Italian (W4 D1).

Son Heung-min has scored 12 goals against Southampton in all competitions, at least five more than he has netted against any other opponent for Spurs.

Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse assisted two goals in a single Premier League match for only the second time in his 290 appearances in the competition, and first since December 2014 against Crystal Palace.