Liverpool v Arsenal: Team news
Liverpool will be without Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita with the trio currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and goalkeeper Alisson have returned to training after Covid absences, while left-back Andy Robertson has overcome a knock sustained at the weekend.
Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Divock Origi (knee) remain absent for Jurgen Klopp's side.
Arsenal quartet Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny are away at Afcon.
Granit Xhaka (Covid-19) will be assessed, as will Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf).
