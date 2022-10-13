N﻿ewcastle striker Callum Wilson says the Magpies "were a little bit off it" in their crushing win over Brentford and says there is a lot more to come from Eddie Howe's side.

S﻿peaking on the Footballer's Football Podcast, Wilson explained his disappointment at not getting on the scoresheet and how he and his team-mates did not reach heights previously attained this season.

"﻿We've scored nine goals in two games so obviously these are positive results," he said. "Even though the performances have not been as good as they were before.

"﻿Against Brentford, we were off it a little bit. We felt overall our general team performance was not where we have been so we've got more to give.

"﻿We've got some tough games coming up against Manchester United, Everton and Spurs within a week so that's a big test to see where we're at."

W﻿ilson has scored four goals this season but was unashamedly frustrated not to get on the scoresheet as Newcastle hit five against Brentford.

"﻿No matter who you are, if you're a striker and your team scores five but you don't, then you're disappointed," he said. "I was buzzing we got three points, happy to get an assist but my finishing was probably a bit rusty.

"﻿I'm really hungry to score goals and make up for lost time."

L﻿isten to more from Wilson here on BBC Sounds