Travelling fans show Heart & Seoul for the cause

B﻿rian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland in Florence

It’s fair to say that the vast majority of Hearts fans arriving in Florence have hope rather than ﻿expectations about their team's fortunes this evening.

“As long as we score at least once," one travelling Jambo told me. “After last week's defeat we really can’t expect anything other than a really good time in Florence."

Around 4,000 fans have travelled to this fantastic city. The lengths some supporters go to watch their team never ceases to amaze.

“Just 48 hours ago I was in Seoul but was never going to miss this," one fan said.

The team Robbie Neilson puts out in the pitch will know just how much these trips mean to the supporters.

While a win would ensure a good old party in Florence, the fans will just be happy if the players show a similar level of commitment to the cause.