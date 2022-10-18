🎧 Latest Leeds United podcast out now
- Published
Episode three of our podcast Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet is now live.
Simon Rix from the Kaiser Chiefs is joined by BBC Radio Leeds sports editor Jonny Buchan and Leeds United correspondent Adam People to reflect on the loss to Arsenal.
Power cuts are on the agenda, while they also get into the form of Patrick Bamford and a couple of huge games on the horizon for the Whites.
Patrick Bamford was involved in almost everything in an eventful second half at Elland Road.— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) October 17, 2022
Join @jonathanbuchan, @apopey & @curlywand on Episode 3 of 'Don't Go To Bed Just Yet'.
Available now on iTunes, Spotify & @BBCSounds 👉 https://t.co/4egTz0gsFX
#LUFC | #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/lwVfAmS9Z3
