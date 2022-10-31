L﻿eeds' performance at Anfield on Saturday "sent out a strong message of support" for under-pressure manager Jesse Marsch, according to former Whites midfielder Michael Brown.

Marsch's side stunned Liverpoolwith homegrown talent Crysensio Summerville's late winner, a result that launched United out of the relegation zone and blew away some of the clouds at Elland Road.

"Look at the fight the team showed," Brown told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Last week, against Fulham, it looked like the manager was going to go, but in this game they put in a really strong performance.

"All Leeds supporters want to see from their team is effort, desire, tackling and a willingness to go forward. They needed that performance and that result - it looked like they really played for their manager.

"It's a huge game next week against Bournemouth at home."

