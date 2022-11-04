Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Arsenal have won at Stamford Bridge in each of the past two seasons but I am not convinced they will make it three in a row.

A lot depends on whether Bukayo Saka is fit for the Gunners and how Chelsea boss Graham Potter approaches the game - like one of his predecessors, Claudio Ranieri, he has been a bit of a 'Tinkerman' with his team and tactics recently.

Overall Potter has done well though, and I don't think his side will be as bad again at the back as they were against Brighton last time out.

Moorhead's prediction: 2-1

Benson's prediction: 2-1

