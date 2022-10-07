Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is hopeful that talisman Allan Saint-Maximin can play for the first time since August after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Joelinton has overcome a knee issue and Jonjo Shelvey could also be fit but Alexander Isak is unlikely to be rushed back from a thigh muscle problem.

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson is out with a hamstring injury but Sergi Canos could return from a similar issue.

Defender Ethan Pinnock is available.

