Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says St Mirren's third place shows "they have started the season really well" and describes Saturday's visitors as "very aggressive behind the two strikers", "really quick with a lot of runners from midfield, with the transition moments really strong" and "really compact" defensively.

Van Bronckhorst thinks Rangers are undergoing "a huge learning process" in the Champions League and, despite successive defeats by Ajax, Napoli and Liverpool, "we are really improving" at that level.

The manager says "we did much better against Liverpool" than the previous two Group A games.

Van Bronckhorst says "everything is possible" when asked if it is possible to pair Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak up front, but he has to wait to see which game is appropriate to do so.

Rangers have no fresh injury problems, with versatile James Sands returning to the squad after suspension.

Left-back Borna Barisic thinks Rangers can gradually improve in the Champions League - as they had done previously in the Europa League - and hopes they can keep progressing in the next game at home to Liverpool.