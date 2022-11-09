A﻿listair Magowan, BBC Sport

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hopes of making England’s World Cup squad are in serious doubt after Everton boss Frank Lampard said he was unlikely to be fit for the Toffees' final game before the tournament.

Calvert-Lewin was hoping his return to fitness after a knee injury at the start of the season could give him an outside chance of making Gareth Southgate’s squad.

However, after suffering a hamstring injury in the loss to Leicester City on Saturday, the 25-year-old was not included in the matchday squad for the Carabao Cup defeat at Bournemouth.

Lampard said after the cup exit he would be "surprised" if Calvert-Lewin was fit for Saturday, when Everton face the Cherries in the Premier League.

"We’re waiting on more news from a specialist," the Toffees boss added.