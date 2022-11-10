Gareth Southgate says Conor Gallagher’s attitude and mentality has earned him a place in the England squad for Qatar.

After thriving at Crystal Palace last season, Gallagher broke into the England squad in the summer but found himself returning to the England Under-21s after going back to Chelsea.

The utility man remained in Southgate’s thoughts, however, and the England boss said he was really impressed with Gallagher’s response to that disappointment.

“We were really pleased with how he responded to being left out of our squad and going with the U21s,” said Southgate.

“He performed really well and his mentality was excellent. It is a great example of if you approach it that way, there is always a route back with us and he has managed to achieve that straight away.”

Southgate also praised Gallagher’s specific qualities, which he believes England will need at times during the World Cup.

“He’s fantastic at pressing the ball,” he said. “There are going to be moments in these games where we need certain attributes and we feel he could be that sort of player.

“He has an impact in games and has a goal threat.”

