Sutton's prediction: 1-3

Manchester United rode their luck against Newcastle, but I think it will be a different story against Spurs.

If Harry Kane gets any chances, then he is in the kind of form to take them.

At the other end, United were slightly toothless against the Magpies. They missed Christian Eriksen, who was out with illness and is still a doubt for this game, and they will need his craft to cause his former club any problems.

Even if Eriksen plays, however, I'm going for an Antonio Conte counter-attacking win for Tottenham, with Kane kicking things off by winning another penalty and slotting this one away too.

Mars' prediction: 3-2

This one is the hardest game to predict. I think United will edge it, although there will be a lot of goals. I have a lot of friends who are United fans and they tell me their team is such a complex headache. They have such great players, but the glue is not there.

