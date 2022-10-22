Kevin van Veen shakes off a knock to face Aberdeen, but fellow Motherwell striker Louis Moult isn't fit enough for the bench.

Centre-half Sondre Solholm, who went off with a calf problem against Celtic in midweek, also makes the starting eleven which has only one change - Ross Tierney in for Connor Shields.

Two changes to the Aberdeen side that booked their place at Hampden midweek.

Hayden Coulson and Matty Kennedy drop out for Jayden Richardson and Connor Barron, as Aberdeen revert to the side which beat Hearts 2-0 last weekend.