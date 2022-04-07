Aston Villa v Tottenham: What does the form show?

Aston Villa have won just two of their past 20 Premier League games against Spurs (D3 L15), both away from home in April 2015 and May 2021. Their last victory against them at Villa Park was in January 2008.

Tottenham have won their past six Premier League away games against Aston Villa. Only against the Villans themselves have they had a longer winning away run in their league history (7 between 1950 and 1956).

Aston Villa have lost their past three Premier League matches, losing each game by a one-goal margin. Indeed, the Villans have lost 12 matches by one goal this season, more than any other side.